WATCH | Taliban explains what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference

18 August 2021 - 09:55 By Reuters

The Taliban has declared amnesty and vowed to uphold women’s rights.

In an extraordinary and wide-ranging news conference, which included local and international journalists, the Taliban made a string of assurances to Afghans and the world.

The Islamist militants promised there will be no revenge attacks on anyone who worked for or fought with the US, and vowed women in Afghanistan can study and work within “the framework of Islamic law”.

Two decades after they were removed by the US military the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15 2021 and have once again seized power in Afghanistan.

