World

Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

23 August 2021 - 09:15 By Reuters
Medics and rescue workers attend to the deceased and wounded at the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, on April 30, 2021, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance.
Medics and rescue workers attend to the deceased and wounded at the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, on April 30, 2021, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance.
Image: REUTERS/ David Cohen-JINIPIX/ File photo

A state inquiry into a stampede in April at a Jewish pilgrimage site that killed 45 people, among them US and Canadian citizens, began hearing testimonies on Sunday to determine what led to Israel's worst civilian disaster.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged the Galilee hillside tomb of second-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on April 30 for the annual Lag B'Omer festival that includes all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance. During the ceremony, part of the crowd surged into a narrow tunnel and 45 men and boys were asphyxiated or trampled.

Israel's government watchdog years ago deemed the Mount Meron site hazardous. Though the number of worshippers this year at the site was lower than in previous years, it was still beyond those permitted at the time by Covid-19 curbs.

Some Israelis had questioned whether the former government under Benjamin Netanyahu and police were reluctant to further limit the crowd size because of pressure from influential ultra-Orthodox leaders.

Netanyahu had promised a thorough investigation, but his cabinet, which included ultra-Orthodox ministers, never took formal action and major hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas broke out less than two weeks later.

Launched shortly after a new government was sworn in, the state commission of inquiry holds court powers in that it can summon witnesses and require them to produce documents or any other evidence it deems relevant. Its findings will be presented to the government though they are not legally binding.

The hearings are open to the public and will be streamed online.

If the panel, headed by a former Super Court chief, were to find suspicions of criminal conduct it would have to report those to the Israeli attorney-general. Its first witness on Sunday was the police Northern District Commander Shimon Lavi.

“Not a night goes by in which my mind doesn't race with thoughts of what I could have done differently,” Lavi told the three-seat panel. “Meron was neglected for years.”

READ MORE:

Dozens crushed to death in crowd at Israeli religious festival

Dozens of people were crushed to death in a crowd at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin ...
News
3 months ago

Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede

Israel's government watchdog said on Monday it would open an investigation into the deaths of 45 people crushed in a stampede at a Jewish religious ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tussle of the towels: Mbalula and Ndlozi’s ‘meme battle’ has the internet in ... South Africa
  2. KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril News
  3. SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m News
  4. Gardener used employer's car for drinking binge and killed three friends South Africa
  5. Covid-19 claims Joburg attorney couple, who leave behind weeks-old baby and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...