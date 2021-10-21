'Wage theft' in UAE robs African deportees of future

Since being sent home, Nsobe has messaged her former boss at the Golden Tower Gifts shop on WhatsApp, asking him to wire her 900 AED (about R3,500) backpay.

Neither her boss nor any of the other firms that employed the deportees responded to requests for comment.

Yet without that money, Nsobe cannot start over.

Like the other workers detained in June, she was deported without the chance to retrieve her belongings, including her ATM card — as well as two diplomas and a professional certificate.

“I would be required to present these original documents during any job interview. I need to pay for new versions of each one,” said Nsobe, estimating the total cost to be about $530 (about R7,600).

Daniel Ojo, a 31-year-old Nigerian, said he was owed two months wages from Magic World General Maintenance Services by the time he was deported.

“They owe me around 4,500 AED. I chatted to my boss, then he stopped responding to my messages,” Ojo said. “He's ready to not pay me because I'm not there anymore.”

A WAY TO WAGES?

The UAE is home to nearly 10-million people, more than 80% of whom are expatriates who send remittances home to their families, according to the UN.

It is a lifeline for many families, with remittances making up 4% of Nigeria's total GDP in 2020.

Wage theft is a common complaint for UAE-based migrants, with one advocacy group, the Business & Human Rights Resource Center (BHRRC), saying that 67% of its worker abuse cases from the Emirates involve allegations of non-payment.

Saeed Alhebsi, director of the human rights department at the UAE's foreign affairs ministry, said Emirati law requires employers to pay workers for any work undertaken — regardless of whether they were deported or had a criminal record.

“Termination of residency rights would not preclude employees from pursuing complaints against employers for the non-payment of wages through legal channels. Complaints must, however, be filed within one year,” Alhebsi said in written comments.