Britain approves Merck's Covid-19 pill in world first

Merck's Molnupiravir has been closely watched since data last month showed it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of developing severe Covid-19 when given early in the illness.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service (NHS) in England, said the drug would be administered to patients at higher risk of complications as Britain heads into one of the most challenging winters ever.

A wider rollout will follow if it is clinically and cost effective in reducing hospitalisations and death, he added.

“We are now working across government and the NHS to urgently get this treatment to patients initially through a national study so we can collect more data on how antivirals work in a mostly vaccinated population,” UK vaccines minister Maggie Throup told parliament.

PRESSURES

The speedy approval in Britain, which was also the first Western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, comes as it struggles to tame soaring infections.

Britain has about 40,000 daily cases of Covid-19, according to the latest seven-day average. That is second only to the roughly 74,000 a day in the US, which has five times more people, and has fuelled criticism of the government's decision to abandon most pandemic-related restrictions

Data released on Wednesday night showed Covid-19 prevalence in England hit its highest level on record last month, led by a high number of cases in children and a surge in the southwest of the country.

Pressure is growing on the government to implement its “Plan B” aimed at protecting the NHS from unsustainable demands, involving mask mandates, vaccine passes and work-from-home orders.

Many other big economies, including Germany, France and Israel, have either retained some basic Covid-19 measures like mask mandates or reintroduced them in response to rising cases.