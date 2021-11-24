Navy calls off search after six die in Sri Lanka ferry accident

At least six people have died and around ten are missing after a ferry they were travelling in capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, officials said.

Police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said the ferry was carrying mostly students and teachers to a school across a lagoon in the town of Kinniya when it capsized around 0730 local time.

Villagers, police and the navy managed to save 20 people, half of them children, and rushed them to the nearby hospital.