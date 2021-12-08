UK's Johnson denies he prioritised animals in Kabul airlift

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the suggestion he intervened in the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan, in August to prioritise the passage of animals was "complete nonsense" after such a charge was made by a whistleblower.

"No, that's complete nonsense," Johnson said when asked if he had intervened. "I think that Operation Pitting, to airlift 15,000 people out of Kabul, in the way that we did over the summer was one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more."

Reuters