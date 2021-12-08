World

UK's Johnson denies he prioritised animals in Kabul airlift

08 December 2021 - 11:30 By Paul Sandle
UK MP Boris Johnson denied prioritising animals in Kabul airlift.
UK MP Boris Johnson denied prioritising animals in Kabul airlift.
Image: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the suggestion he intervened in the evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan, in August to prioritise the passage of animals was "complete nonsense" after such a charge was made by a whistleblower.

"No, that's complete nonsense," Johnson said when asked if he had intervened. "I think that Operation Pitting, to airlift 15,000 people out of Kabul, in the way that we did over the summer was one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more."

Reuters

READ MORE:

West tries to take in Afghans but may find itself turning them away

More of the distressed population want to leave, and few countries will want them
World
3 months ago

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a Nato country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies ...
News
3 months ago

PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday Britain would work with the Taliban if necessary after the militants capture of Afghanistan, and defended ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA education system among best in world, says KZN teacher making name for ... South Africa
  2. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  3. Three Limpopo matriculants killed in accident hours after last exam South Africa
  4. Senior Eskom technician shed for disparaging bosses on Facebook South Africa
  5. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone