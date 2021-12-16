World

Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat

16 December 2021 - 08:07 By Rozanna Latiff
Malaysia has reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Stock photo.
Malaysia has reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/piotrkt

Malaysia on Thursday announced new Covid-19 restrictions, including banning mass gatherings and requiring booster doses for high-risk groups, as it reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said authorities were also verifying 18 more suspected cases of the variant, believed by experts to be the most transmissible yet, with results expected by Friday.

The second case was an eight-year-old travelling with family from Nigeria, where the family resided, via Qatar, Khairy told reporters.

All close contacts, including 35 passengers on the same flight, have tested negative for the coronavirus so far.

Malaysia reported its first case of the Omicron variant earlier this month in a traveller from SA.

To curb Omicron risks, mass New Year gatherings will be banned and those attending private New Year and Christmas celebrations must undergo Covid-19 self-tests, Khairy said.

Malaysians over 60, and all adult recipients of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, are required to get a booster dose by February to keep their status as “fully vaccinated”, Khairy said. Singapore is considering a similar policy.

This week, researchers in Hong Kong urged people to get a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, after a study showed insufficient antibodies were generated by those of Sinovac and BioNTech to fend off Omicron.

Malaysia has temporarily banned the entry of foreign travellers from eight countries in Southern Africa and designated nine countries as “high-risk”, including Britain, the US, Australia and India.

All arrivals from these countries must undergo mandatory quarantine and be fitted with digital tracking devices, regardless of their vaccination status.

Those from Britain will also be required to conduct daily self-tests during quarantine, Khairy said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Japan approves Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as booster, Novavax files for first approval

Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for its booster programme, while Novavax filed for first approval of its shot in ...
News
2 hours ago

Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant

Indonesia has identified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country’s health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday.
News
2 hours ago

Will Omicron oust Delta among key questions facing virus scientists

The scientists who were among a network that was the first to sequence Omicron are watching to see if the highly mutated coronavirus variant will ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Just listen to her: ‘Zephany Nurse’ on woman dealing with being abducted soon ... South Africa
  3. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News
  5. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...