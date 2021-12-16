World

UK sees possible new hospitalisation peak as Omicron infections rise

16 December 2021 - 15:39 By James Paton
The UK could see daily hospital admissions exceed a previous peak even if the Omicron variant causes less severe disease, according to England’s top medical officer.
The UK could see daily hospital admissions exceed a previous peak even if the Omicron variant causes less severe disease, according to England’s top medical officer.
Image: Bloomberg

The UK could see daily hospital admissions exceed a previous peak even if the Omicron variant causes less severe disease, according to England’s top medical officer.

The number of infections is set to rise “incredibly fast, even if people are taking more cautious actions,” Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said at a parliamentary committee hearing on Thursday. Then, it could peak and come down quickly, he said.

Whitty has warned that the “phenomenal pace” at which the new Omicron variant is spreading across the UK will trigger a surge in hospital admissions over the holiday period. On Thursday he pointed to a range of possible outcomes, saying people heading into hospitals may not stay as long and the numbers requiring intensive care could still be lower than in previous waves.  

The UK is reporting a record number of new cases, raising questions about the government’s efforts to slow the variant’s spread and whether the National Health Service can withstand the pressure. So far, however, hospitalisation and deaths remain far below the high reached last January.

The UK is pushing ahead with a mass booster vaccination programme, coupled with a work-from-home recommendation for those who can, an indoor mask requirement and Covid-19 passes to enter some venues.

Scientists globally are racing to determine how transmissible, virulent and evasive Omicron is as the variant advances around the world. 

The new mutation infects around 70 times faster than Delta and the original Covid-19 strain, though the severity of illness is likely to be much lower, according to a University of Hong Kong study. The research adds weight to the early observations from some physicians that infections have so far been mostly mild and haven’t required hospitalisation. 

Initial UK data last week showed vaccine boosters improve protection to as much as 75% against Omicron, but that the basic course of shots from AstraZeneca and the Pfizer -BioNTech partnership provided much lower defences against symptomatic infection compared with the Delta strain.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant

Indonesia has identified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country’s health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday.
News
9 hours ago

Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat

Malaysia on Thursday announced new Covid-19 restrictions, including banning mass gatherings and requiring booster doses for high-risk groups, as it ...
News
8 hours ago

Will Omicron oust Delta among key questions facing virus scientists

The scientists who were among a network that was the first to sequence Omicron are watching to see if the highly mutated coronavirus variant will ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crowded Durban beach sparks uproar but city says it can’t impose its own ... South Africa
  2. Wife Bongekile Ngema had undertaken to take care of ‘frail’ Jacob Zuma: Arthur ... South Africa
  3. Just listen to her: ‘Zephany Nurse’ on woman dealing with being abducted soon ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Boeing 737 takes its last trip — through the streets of Benoni News
  5. Top SA arms manufacturer makes ‘secret’ urgent court bid over ‘stolen designs’ News

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating