Foreign diplomats helped Lithuania evacuate staff from China

Diplomats from EU member states and other countries helped their Lithuanian colleagues evacuate their embassy and leave China last week in an unexpected departure after Beijing demanded the return of their passes.

Lithuania pulled out its remaining four diplomats, one technical embassy employee, their families and a cat on short notice on December 15, a day after the deadline given by the Chinese foreign ministry demanding the return of the envoys’ diplomatic identification cards, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said.

The embassy staff was notified a week earlier about the looming expiration of their IDs along with a demand from China that the embassy’s name be changed to the office of the chargé d‘affaires, an effective downgrade of its diplomatic status.