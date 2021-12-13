CUT! The curious case of a map and a disappearing Taiwanese minister
A map at the US democracy summit that showed Taiwan in green and China in red led to a questionable incident
13 December 2021 - 20:17
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US president Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different colour to China, which claims the island as its own.
Sources familiar with the matter said Friday’s slide show by Taiwanese digital minister Audrey Tang caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about a minute...
