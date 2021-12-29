World

Are Santa’s reindeers in recovery after ‘overeating’ and flying across the world? Here’s what vets say

29 December 2021 - 08:00
This is why Santa uses reindeers to travel around the globe.
Image: 123rf/ Vladimir Melnikov

Veterinarians around the world have won the internet for reassuring children about Santa’s reindeers’ nutrition after Christmas celebrations. 

This week a post from a mother asking about the reindeers’ nutrition on behalf of her children went viral on Facebook

The mother, identified as Maggie Knox, shared that her children were concerned about the reindeers getting sick from “overeating candy canes, cookies and carrots”. 

“My children are very concerned about Santa’s reindeers getting laminitis due to overeating candy canes, cookies and carrots. Are caribou prone to founder, like horses? I’ve been unable to find any information on the subject elsewhere on the internet,” wrote Knoxx. 

Responding to the post, vets from several countries shared that the reindeer are “elite athletes” and have a global organisation called E.L.V.E.S. (Emergency Landing Veterinary Expert System) which checks the reindeers’ metabolic systems and provides water, feed, and electrolytes along Santa’s route.

One vet from Australia, Paula Williams, joked that reindeer undergo a stringent health check before take-off.

“I can understand the concern with such high levels of sugars. However, what we have to remember is that Santa’s reindeer are highly tuned athletes and have a feat of phenomenal endurance to achieve, thus requiring an easily utilisable source of energy,” said Williams.

“That said, carrots or hay would be more highly recommended than candy canes. Also, around the world, there are many veterinarians on call and checking these athletes. We are also ready to attend as a priority any health issues en route.”

“The reindeer have already undergone extremely stringent health checks before take-off. I am very humbled to be part of the team supporting the reindeer on the Australian leg. As they enter our airspace from New Zealand, there are several of us across this vast continent.”

Check the full thread below: 

Veterinarian Paula Williams wins the internet. ❤️ This clever veterinarian responded to a mother whose kids were...

Posted by Creative Green Living on Saturday, December 25, 2021

