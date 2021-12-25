WATCH | Shopping mall Santa, 73, won't let the pandemic stop the jingle bells

It's a difficult job, but somebody has to do it. Grandfather Mervyn Laaks, 73, enjoys seeing Cape Town children walking away with smiles on their faces after "meeting" Santa Claus.

Laaks has been a mall Santa for the past three years and has become accustomed to doing it while observing Covid-19 protocols.

Santa's helper, Carlista Cloete, comes equipped with some pandemic essentials - a thermometer and sanitiser.