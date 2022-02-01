Rene-Lily, little cancer fighter with a 'big spirit', starts school

Two weeks ago, Rene-Lily Gaskell could only dream about attending school.

The five-year-old from Welkom in the Free State started grade R on Tuesday.

Rene-Lily is battling cancer. Two weeks ago she lay in a hospital bed after surgery to remove pieces of a cancerous tumour.

Rene-Lily has attracted a group of supporters, who have been following her journey on social media via the Little Fighters Cancer Trust Facebook page.

Her mother, Christene Gaskell, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that Rene-Lily, affectionately referred to as Lily, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of two-and-a-half years.

“Lily was always crying at night when she was younger and I never knew it was an indication of cancer. Before she was diagnosed, she was always complaining of stomach pains and she did not want to eat. She got thin. I took her to my GP and he put her on pills. For a month it got better but then she started again. Her stomach got bigger and Lily vomited a lot,” she explained.

Rene-Lily was referred to a specialist, who discovered her kidney was swollen.

“We were moved to the cancer ward and they sat me down and told me that Lily had a 10 x 11cm tumour on her adrenal gland pushing towards her stomach and against her liver and that was why she was in pain. They did more tests to determine what stage she was and it was very bad on Lily,” Gaskwell said.

Rene-Lily was diagnosed with stage 3 high-risk cancer.

“Lily has had chemotherapy for six months and then surgery was conducted in Johannesburg. The doctor removed 95% of the tumour but he could not remove the other 5% because the tumour had grown into the three main veins in the stomach,” Gaskell said.

Rene-Lily has continued with chemotherapy.

On January 12 a biopsy and an attempt to remove the remaining piece of the tumour was performed.

“Unfortunately, Lily relapsed again and the cancer grew into her intestine. The doctor had to cut off a piece of her intestine and reconstructed it. We were in hospital until January 19,” Gaskell said.