Game Review | Road 96 – a constantly evolving road trip

One of the reasons I love games is because of the power they have to bring about change. Whether it’s encouraging empathy, putting you in someone else shoes or even just making you face something you rather wouldn’t, games have the power to make you a better version of yourself without you even noticing.

Road 96 is a choice-based procedurally generated game set in the 90s. Yet, there is something very familiar, relevant and strikingly “trump-like” about the fictional country shown. Media is being censored, a wall is being built on the border, and young people fighting for their futures are being imprisoned in labour camps. Through your multiple journeys, you will get exposed to a country that’s angry and hurt, but you’ll also get exposed to one that’s hopeful and willing to do anything for change.

The main twist to Road 96 is that instead of playing as one of the games eight protagonists, you instead play as multiple unnamed teenagers trying to make it across the border and escape from the political hellscape that is Petria. None of the characters you get to play are important enough to have a name. Many of their stories will end in tragedy, yet each of them has the power to alter the game forever.