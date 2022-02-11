Hong Kong food supply at risk again as more drivers get Covid-19

The latest two cases didn’t use the border crossing designated for fresh food transport, according to Thomas Ng, chairman of Hong Kong Food Council and a fresh produce supplier.

But the logistics industry fears China may step up virus control measures to prevent infections from Hong Kong, which is reporting record daily case numbers, from spilling over, said Chan Fu-chuen, vice chairman of the Chamber of Hong Kong Logistics Industry. That would make border checkpoints more congested and affect the supply chain, he said.

Hong Kong relies on mainland China for more than 90% of its vegetables and freshwater fish, and imports a range of other goods from construction materials to home appliances.

Rationing

Vegetable supply had returned to 90% of normal and was expected to further stabilise, the government said Thursday. Operations at border control points were smooth and supplies of chilled pork, poultry and eggs remained steady, it said. A government representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Still, a sense of caution remains as Hong Kong battles an unprecedented virus outbreak that’s set to see a record of more than 1,320 new cases reported on Friday and has prompted officials to seek help from mainland China. Both places are the last global holdouts pursing a Covid-19 Zero strategy.

A Wellcome supermarket branch in the northwestern district of Yuen Long is limiting purchases to three packaged vegetables per person per day, according to a notice in the store on Friday. Some Hong Kong suppliers have cancelled orders for fresh food from the mainland on concerns goods may spoil if they get delayed, the logistics group’s Chan said.

In the first eight days of February, average wholesale prices of some of the city’s most common winter greens was HK$19 ($2.40) per kilogram, double a year earlier, according to government data. Higher grocery costs are likely to have an outsize impact on Hong Kong’s poor, with almost a quarter of residents living in poverty.

And the risks extend beyond food. Some mainland factories have rejected Hong Kong drivers from entering facilities, fearing a potential infection may lead to shutdown of their operations, according to Chan.

“The situation is very bad,” he said. “If more infections are found among drivers, Shenzhen may further tighten control measures and the worst may be yet to come.”

