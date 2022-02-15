Ahmaud Arbery's murderers used litany of racist slurs, hate-crimes trial hears

A federal prosecutor in Georgia said on Monday that three white men on trial for hate crimes in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, had a long history of using racial epithets and undoubtedly killed him because of his race.

Arbery did nothing to deserve his fate, Barbara Bernstein, deputy chief of the Department of Justice's civil rights division, told the U.S. District Court in the coastal town of Brunswick in her opening statement.

Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 36, and neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, were convicted last year of shooting dead Arbery after chasing him in pickup trucks through their mostly white neighbourhood because they wrongly suspected he may have been guilty of a crime.

Unlike last year's state trial, the federal hate-crimes trial will focus more squarely on the motive for the killing and whether the defendants targeted Arbery because he was Black, as the prosecution alleges.

Arbery's killing was one of several murders of Black men and women, often at the hands of police, that helped spark recent racial justice protests around the world. The federal trial of Arbery's killers is one of the first in which those who carried out a high-profile killing are facing a jury in a hate-crime trial.

“Most of this trial will be about why the defendants did what they did,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein said if Arbery, an avid runner, had been white, he would have been able to go for an afternoon jog unmolested and “been home in time for Sunday supper.”