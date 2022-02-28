New York will end statewide school mask mandate on March 2 — governor

The new rules come after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday eased guidelines for indoor masking across most of the country.

The CDC updated its school guidance to recommend masking only in areas of high Covid-19 transmission, instead of universal masking.

New York's positive test rate on a seven-day rolling average was 1.9% on Friday, according to the state health department website, down from over 20% in early January.

Reuters