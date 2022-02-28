Gayton McKenzie gets tongues wagging with suggestion immigrants should fight in Ukraine

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has sparked fierce debate by suggesting African immigrants in Ukraine should stay and fight in the battle between that country and Russia.

Tensions between the countries, which have been brewing for years, boiled over last week when Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered a “special military operation” to “protect” the Donbas region in the east of the country.

Putin said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country, while Ukraine labelled it an “act of war” and President Volodymyr Zelensky called on those capable of bearing arms to defend the nation.

Attacks by Russia on several Ukranian cities by air, land and sea followed as the West scrambled to impose harsher sanctions on Putin and his country.

Taking to social media, McKenzie said African males in Ukraine should stay and fight.

“Ukrainian males between ages 16 and 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine. African males in Ukraine want to jump the queues to leave. They should stay and fight like men and stop complaining about not being prioritised,” he said.