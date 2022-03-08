UKRAINE UPDATES | 'Oil industry is under siege' - OPEC head
March 08 2022 - 07:59
Dolly Parton dedicates country music awards show to people of Ukraine
Singer Dolly Parton dedicated the Academy of Country Music Awards show to the people of Ukraine on Monday during a music-filled ceremony that saw Miranda Lambert crowned entertainer of the year.
Taking the stage in a mirrored jumpsuit, Parton made one of two tributes to Ukraine while opening the annual awards ceremony at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show was live-streamed on Prime Video for the first time.
"I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. Why don't we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace," the 76-year-old country music matriarch said to loud applause.
Brad Tursi of Old Dominion thanked Parton for the dedication as the band accepted their award for group of the year, adding that it felt strange to be celebrating while "people are fighting for their lives.
"The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has caused 1.7 million people to flee and triggered fears of wider conflict in the West.
Miranda Lambert won the night's top award, entertainer of the year, following a year in which she released hit album "The Marfa Tapes" with singer-songwriters Jon Randall and Jack Ingram to critical acclaim.
Lambert accepted her award via live-stream from London, where she is scheduled to perform this week.Other big winners included Morgan Wallen for his best album, "Dangerous," and Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood for song of the year, "If I Didn't Love You.
"Chris Stapleton was named male artist of the year and Carly Pearce was awarded female artist of the year.Kelly Clarkson performed a stirring version of "I Will Always Love You" in tribute to Parton, who hosted the show alongside Jimmy Allen and Gabby Barrett.
Reuters
March 08 2022 - 07:20
Estee Lauder to suspend all commercial activities in Russia
Estee Lauder Companies Inc said on Monday it had decided to suspend all commercial activities in Russia, including closing all its stores in the country.
The company will also suspend brand sites and shipments to its retailers in Russia, it added.
Reuters
March 08 2022 - 07:00
'Oil industry is under siege' - OPEC head
OPEC has no control over the events that have led to the run up in global oil prices and there is not enough capacity worldwide to compensate for the loss of Russian supply, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said
March 08 2022 - 06:20
Fleeing Ukrainian's plea to NATO: 'close the skies'
As a flood of Ukrainian refugees fleeing a Russian invasion pours over the borders into neighboring nations, the people bring with them harrowing stories of hardship.
March 08 2022 - 06:10
Foreign fighters find purpose and cause in Ukraine
Foreign fighters say they volunteered to fight for Ukraine to halt what they view as an unprovoked attack by Russia in a once-in-a-generation showdown between the forces of democracy and dictatorship.
March 08 2022 - 06:00
US seeks to calm ally fears that 'Putin will not stop'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to reassure Washington's Baltic allies who fear President Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine in trying to redraw the borders of Europe.
