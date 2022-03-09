World

Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

09 March 2022 - 15:04 By Natalia Zinets and Alessandra Prentice
A New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen behind the abandoned town of Pripyat, Ukraine, on April 12 2021. File photo.
A New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is seen behind the abandoned town of Pripyat, Ukraine, on April 12 2021. File photo.
Image: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday.

Fighting made it impossible to immediately repair the high-voltage power line to the plant which was captured by Russian forces after the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Energoatom said there were about 20,000 spent fuel assemblies at Chernobyl that could not be kept cool amid a power outage.

Their warming could lead to "the release of radioactive substances into the environment. The radioactive cloud could be carried by wind to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and Europe".

Without power, ventilation systems at the plant would also not be working, exposing staff to dangerous doses of radiation.

On Tuesday, the UN nuclear watchdog warned that the systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl had stopped transmitting data.

The still-radioactive site of the world's worst nuclear disaster is about 100km from Kyiv.

Its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ukraine nuclear plant fire contained after Russia attack

Emergency services said they had extinguished the blaze at a training complex in the Zaporizhzhia plant and there were no injuries
News
5 days ago

UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk at Chernobyl plant

Ukraine updates.
News
9 hours ago

Putin misjudged Ukraine but will persist, US spy chief says

Russia is likely to face “a persistent and significant insurgency” after President Vladimir Putin misjudged how the war against Ukraine would proceed ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  2. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Patrice Motsepe South Africa
  4. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  5. Russia warns nations over hosting military jets World

Latest Videos

Food, coal and diamonds: How the Ukraine-Russian standoff will affect SA
Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...