UKRAINE UPDATES | Conflict could plunge SA further into 'winter of discontent'
March 13 2022 — 08:15
Air strike launched on Ukraine military base near Polish border - Lviv authorities
An air strike was launched on a Ukrainian military base Yavoriv in the west of the country near the Polish border, the Lviv regional military administration said on Sunday.
"The occupiers launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles," the administration said in a statement.
The centre, less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border, did not say whether it had been hit. It said it would release details later.
-Reuters
March 13 2022 — 08:00
OPINION | Ramaphosa's actions on Ukraine condemn SA to be left behind in a changed world
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the Russian president, Vladimir Putin to discuss the latter’s murderous invasion of Ukraine. Only, of course, he didn’t quite put it like that.
“Thanking His Excellency President Vladimir Putin for taking my call today, so I could gain an understanding of the situation that was unfolding between Russia and Ukraine,” tweeted Ramaphosa on Thursday, after the call.
“President Putin appreciated our balanced approach. We believe this position enables both parties to subject the conflict to mediation & negotiation. Based on our relations with the Russian Federation & as member of Brics, SA has been approached to play a mediation role.”
There was a time when Ramaphosa’s negotiating skills might have been put to good use but it’s too late now. Not in Ukraine. It is hard to watch a South African president bending the knee to a man waging war on a democratic neighbour, killing women and children, destroying cities and towns. Putin’s cruelty is boundless. His lying is infinite.
March 13 2022 — 07:45
Ukraine invasion puts SA food producers in a tough spot as commodity prices surge
As the price of wheat, maize, edible oil and fuel surge in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, JSE-listed food producers and grocery retailers face a tough balancing act.
Companies cannot absorb all the sharp price hikes in essential food commodities, but if they pass on rampant price increases to consumers, they run the risk of seeing demand plummet, especially for discretionary items such as biscuits and treats, and could lose customers to rivals, analysts said this week.
Casparus Treurnicht, research analyst and portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management, said food producers and retailers are going to “take significant strain” in the coming months, as the steep rise in commodity prices has created a “perfect storm” for them, as well as packaging groups and logistics players across the value chain.
Treurnicht said smaller, more marginal food producers with weaker balance sheets will come under immense pressure, and some may fall by the wayside.
March 13 2022 — 07:30
NATO chief says Russia may use chemical weapons - German paper
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.
"Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.
He added that although the Ukrainian people were resisting the Russian invasion with courage, the coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship.
-Reuters
March 13 2022 — 07:20
OPINION | A juvenile, tit-for-tat narrative downplays the impact and reach of the war in Ukraine
March 13 2022 — 07:15
Ukraine says seven killed, including a child, after Russia fired at evacuation convoy
Ukraine's intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of firing at a convoy that was evacuating women and children from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region, killing seven people including one child.
The service - part of the defence ministry - initially said the convoy left the village in a "green corridor" which had previously been agreed with Russia.
But in a statement released late on Saturday, the service said this was not in fact the case and the convoy had left the village independently.
"This is very dangerous, because the occupying forces are ruthlessly destroying the civilian population," it said. "We urge all citizens who are in danger to follow the official information on evacuation routes and use only safe routes."
The service initially said that after the purported attack, which occurred on Friday, the Russian troops forced the remainder of the column back into the village. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report and Russia offered no immediate comment.
-Reuters
March 13 2022 — 07:00
How the Russia-Ukraine conflict could plunge SA further into 'winter of discontent'
Cash-strapped South Africans are being warned to brace themselves for the toughest economic conditions in at least a decade as food prices spiral and the war in Ukraine threatens to push fuel prices to record highs.
Together with an electricity price hike of at least 10% in July and the prospect of further interest rate increases as the rand comes under pressure, South Africans are facing a winter of discontent.
The grim prognosis coincides with a new study showing South African workers are poorer than they were three years ago, with real take-home pay declining 5.8% since December 2019.
Households will have to dig deeper to beat rising living costs in the face of a global shortage of vegetable oil and surging wheat prices, with Russia being the world’s biggest wheat exporter and Ukraine the fifth-biggest.
As the fighting in Ukraine intensifies, few are prepared to guess how high the price of fuel at the pump in SA will go. Prices rose from R19.36 a litre in January to R19.89 in February and R21.35 at the beginning of the month. A litre of fuel cost R13.79 in January 2019, R15.84 in January 2020 and R14.69 in January 2021.
March 13 2022 — 06:50
OPINION | SA's role in Ukraine peace talks as clear as mud
It is unclear what role President Cyril Ramaphosa will play in mediating the conflict between Russia and Ukraine after an announcement from his office that SA has been approached to participate in the mediation.
Presidency acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said it is “very early in the process” to say what Pretoria’s contribution will be in attempts to bring peace to Eastern Europe.
On Thursday Ramaphosa said SA has been approached to play a mediation role in the ongoing conflict after he had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But senior government officials privy to the matter said no decision has been taken on how SA would get involved in peace talks.
March 13 2022 — 06:42
Ukraine's Zelenskyy warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital Kyiv, as air raid sirens again woke residents on Sunday morning.
“If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history of this region ... and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv. If that's their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves,” Zelenskyy said on Saturday.
The president, who has repeatedly appeared on social media from the capital, said some small towns no longer existed in the third week of Russian attacks, the biggest assault on a European country since World War 2.
Russian shelling has trapped thousands of people in besieged cities and sent 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighbouring countries.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.