×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

China Eastern Airlines passenger jet has 'accident', 133 passengers on board

21 March 2022 - 10:48 By Reuters
A model of Boeing 737 Max airliner is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, September 28, 2021. File image
A model of Boeing 737 Max airliner is seen displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, September 28, 2021. File image
Image: ALY SONG/Reuters

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 133 people on board crashed in mountains in south China on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, state media reported.

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, CCTV said. Rescue was on its way, it said.

There was no word on the cause of the crash of the plane, a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.

The China Eastern flight from Kunming to Guangzhou departed at 1:11pm (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed. The flight tracking ended at 2:22 p.m. (0622 GMT) an altitude of 3,225 feet with a speed of 376 knots. It had been due to land at 3:05 p.m. (0705 GMT).

The safety record of China's airline industry has been among the best in the world over the past decade.

According to Aviation Safety Network, China's last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.

This is a developing story

MORE:

British Airways apologises for 'landing gear warning' incident

Just days after the lifting of a suspension of Comair-operated flights, a British Airways flight from Gqeberha to Cape Town experienced technical ...
News
23 hours ago

Here's what CAA says caused near midair miss at Lanseria airport

An incident last month which saw two aircraft only 152m apart approaching the Lanseria International Airport runway was caused by air traffic control ...
News
1 week ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Boeing execs fooled the world for max profits — and airlines are still buying it

Doccie on plane maker’s death traps is essential viewing for anyone interested in how corporate dishonesty costs lives
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

‘Extraordinary’ that stowaway survived freezing flight from SA to Netherlands

He might have gone into suspended animation like a hibernating bear but most are not so lucky, says expert
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  3. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  4. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  5. UKRAINE UPDATES | 'Atrocities' are committed daily in Ukraine, says Pope World

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia