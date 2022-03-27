×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Pope evokes spectre of Ukraine war sparking global conflict

27 March 2022 - 14:21 By Philip Pullella
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, March 27 2022.
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, March 27 2022.
Image: Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media/­Handout via Rauters

The threat of a global conflict spawned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine should convince everyone that the time has come for humanity to abolish war before it abolishes humanity, Pope Francis said on Sunday.

“More than a month has passed since the invasion of Ukraine, since the start of this cruel and senseless war which, like every war, is a defeat for everyone, for all of us,” he said to thousands of people in St Peter's Square for his Sunday blessing.

“We must repudiate war, a place of death where fathers and mothers bury their children, where men kill their brothers without even seeing them, where the powerful decide and the poor die,” he said.

The war in Ukraine was destroying the country's future, he said, citing a statistic that half of the country's children had to flee the country.

“That is the bestiality of war, something that is barbarous and sacrilegious,” he said, urging his listeners not to consider war as inevitable or something to get used to.

“If we emerge from this [war] the same as we were before, we will all be in some way guilty. Faced with the danger of self-destruction, humanity must understand that the time has come to abolish war, to cancel it from the history of man before it cancels man from history,” he said.

Since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24, Francis has several times spoken of a possible nuclear conflict.

“I beg every politician involved to reflect on this, to make a commitment and, looking at martyred Ukraine, to understand that every day of war worsens the situation for everyone,” he said.

“Enough! Stop! Let the weapons fall silent. Negotiate seriously for peace,” he said.

Since the invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine, the pope has implicitly criticised Moscow, strongly condemning what he has called an “unjustified aggression” and denouncing “atrocities”.

But he has used the word “Russia” only in prayers, such as during a special global event for peace last Friday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Rockets strike Ukraine's Lviv as Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

US President Joe Biden described Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a butcher who "cannot remain in power" after meeting Ukrainian refugees in Poland, ...
News
9 hours ago

African students wonder what next after Ukraine war upends education

Nkateko Muyimane and six fellow African students hid in a subway while Russian shells pounded Kharkiv, before fleeing on a train to Budapest they ...
News
2 days ago

What is behind SA's misguided loyalty to Russia?

SA's support for Russia in its horrific invasion of Ukraine stands out like a sore thumb amid the outrage of the West and most of Africa
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Home affairs takes down passport syndicate, 27 people arrested South Africa
  3. Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy South Africa
  4. Taxi associations to 'pay the price' for violent protest: City of Cape Town South Africa
  5. Hackers prove they’ve got South Africans’ details News

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe