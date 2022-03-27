×

World

Tests reveal opioids, marijuana use before death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, aged 50

27 March 2022 - 10:13 By Juby Babu and Luis Jaime Acosta
People light candles outside the Casa Medina hotel where Taylor Hawkins, the band's drummer, died before appearing at the Estereo Picnic festival in Bogota, Colombia.
Image: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

The death of Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of American rock band Foo Fighters, is being investigated by Colombian authorities after he passed away at a hotel in Bogota, sending shock waves through the global music industry.

The band announced late on Friday that Hawkins, 50, had died, but did not give a cause of death.

In a report late on Saturday, Colombia's attorney-general said an initial analysis including toxicological tests had found 10 types of substances, including THC found in marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

It did not give a cause of death or say what volume of substances had been found in the analysis. It said it would continue with its investigation.

“The National Institute of Legal Medicine continues the medical studies to get full clarification of the events that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins,” it said.

An ambulance was sent to the hotel after an emergency call reported a man experiencing chest pains, Bogota's health department said in a statement. Hawkins did not respond to CPR and was declared dead, it added.

The group had been set to perform at the Estereo Picnic festival near the Colombian capital the same night. Festival organisers said the group was cancelling the rest of its South American tour.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a tweet. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

The US embassy in Bogota said it was not in a position to comment on Hawkins' death because of privacy issues.

Tributes poured in

Hawkins “was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans,” British rocker Ozzy Osbourne tweeted. “See you on the other side.”

Canadian rockers Nickelback said they were in “utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins”. They added that it was “so incredibly sad”.

Foo Fighters was founded in 1994 by Dave Grohl, the drummer for grunge band Nirvana, after the death of Nirvana's lead singer Kurt Cobain.

The band, which includes bassist Nate Mendel and guitarists Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, has released 10 studio albums led by singles such as “Everlong”, “Times Like These” and “Learn To Fly”.

The group has won 12 Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

“God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend,” tweeted Tom Morello, of Rage Against the Machine.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, members of rock group KISS, also mourned Hawkins' death, along with Guns N' Roses, Slash and various other musicians.

