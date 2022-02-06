Dave Grohl’s charisma and incredible life story make his memoir a great read

My introduction to Grohl was as the frontman of the Foo Fighters, but for many it was as the drummer of Nirvana, the iconic band Grohl joined at the age of 21, shortly before the group rose to stardom and met its tragic demise.

Grohl has an incredible life story and while a few have tried — with varying degrees of success — it has never been told in his own words. With The Storyteller, Grohl set out to do just that, using the rare opportunity of being cooped up at home that Covid presented in 2020.

Grohl traces formative moments of his life, from his teenage years growing up as a misfit in the suburbs of Virginia, to his life as a family man touring the globe.

As a child, Grohl taught himself to play the guitar and drums — using pillows stacked around his bedroom floor. At the age of 17, when he auditioned to be the drummer for one of his favourite bands, Scream, he lied about his age and left school to pursue a life of rock ’n roll touring across the US.