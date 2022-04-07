×

World

Lukashenko says there must be no Ukraine deal 'behind Belarus' back'

07 April 2022 - 14:33 By Reuters
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has denied his country is an aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine war. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday his country must be involved in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and he expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next few days.

“There can be no separate agreements behind Belarus' back,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belarusian state news agency Belta.

“Since you dragged us into this — principally Western countries — the position of Belarus needs to be heard at these negotiations.”

Foreign minister Vladimir Makei went further, saying Lukashenko himself “must participate in the [final] meeting”.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 from Russian and Belarusian territory in what it called a “special military operation” designed to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour.

Ukraine and Western governments reject that as a false pretext for an invasion that has forced more than 10-million people to flee their homes, killed or injured thousands and destroyed cities and towns.

Lukashenko has said Belarus' armed forces are not involved and will not get involved in the conflict, and asserted on Thursday that Belarus had been unfairly labelled “an accomplice of the aggressor”.

However, the EU, the US and others have included Belarus in the sanctions imposed on Russia.

“We do not need this war,” Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying. “Because as a result of this conflict between two Slavic peoples, we are the ones who may suffer the most.”

Though Belarus relies heavily on Russia for economic and military support, Lukashenko has at times in the past tried to distance himself from Moscow in favour of better relations with the EU.

In 2020, the Kremlin helped Lukashenko forcibly put down mass pro-democracy protests alleging fraud in an election that gave him a sixth consecutive term as president, and crush what was left of Belarus' political opposition.

