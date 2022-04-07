Lukashenko says there must be no Ukraine deal 'behind Belarus' back'

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday his country must be involved in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and he expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next few days.

“There can be no separate agreements behind Belarus' back,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Belarusian state news agency Belta.

“Since you dragged us into this — principally Western countries — the position of Belarus needs to be heard at these negotiations.”

Foreign minister Vladimir Makei went further, saying Lukashenko himself “must participate in the [final] meeting”.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 from Russian and Belarusian territory in what it called a “special military operation” designed to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour.