China's Xi says sticking to tough Covid-19 curbs will bring victory

President Xi Jinping has said that China must stick to its strict “dynamic Covid-19 clearance” policy while the global pandemic remains very serious, promising those enduring lockdowns that persistence will win out in the end.

China's zero-Covid-19 policy has put millions of people into lockdown and has had a growing affect on the world's second-largest economy, in contrast with other countries that have thrown off restrictions even though the virus is still spreading.

“We must persist putting people above all, life above all ... We must adhere to scientific precision, to dynamic zero-Covid-19,” Xi said during a visit to the southern island of Hainan on Wednesday, state media reported.

“The current global pandemic is still very serious, and we cannot relax the prevention and control work. Persistence is victory.”

The coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. Wuhan's lockdown in early 2020 heralded a Chinese policy that significantly limited the spread of the virus for most of the next two years.