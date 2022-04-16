Musk uses inverted smile emoji on 2017 tweet about Twitter price
Elon Musk used an upside-down smile emoji on Saturday in a response to a tweet he sent more than four years ago about how much it would cost to buy Twitter Inc.
The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer, who earlier this week launched a $43 billion hostile takeover offer for the social media company, was commenting on a tweet thread from December 2017 in which he expressed his admiration for Twitter and asked how much it cost to buy.
The “upside-down smile” emoji is used as an indication of frustration or bemused resignation, according to emojipedia. Twitter on Friday adopted a so-called “poison pill” provision in an attempt to thwart Musk’s takeover attempt.
To view the source of this information click here
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.