Musk uses inverted smile emoji on 2017 tweet about Twitter price

16 April 2022 - 09:33 By Tim Smith
Image: Bloomberg

Elon Musk used an upside-down smile emoji on Saturday in a response to a tweet he sent more than four years ago about how much it would cost to buy Twitter Inc.

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer, who earlier this week launched a $43 billion hostile takeover offer for the social media company, was commenting on a tweet thread from December 2017 in which he expressed his admiration for Twitter and asked how much it cost to buy.

The “upside-down smile” emoji is used as an indication of frustration or bemused resignation, according to emojipedia. Twitter on Friday adopted a so-called “poison pill” provision in an attempt to thwart Musk’s takeover attempt.

