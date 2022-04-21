×

World

Taliban ban TikTok app for ‘misleading the younger generation’

21 April 2022 - 10:48 By Eltaf Najafizada
The widely-used social media application is “misleading the younger generation,” Inamullah Samangani said on Twitter.
Image: Bloomberg

ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok will be banned in Afghanistan as part of a moral policing drive by the ruling Taliban, a spokesperson for the group said.

The widely-used social media application is “misleading the younger generation,” Inamullah Samangani said on Twitter.

The decision taken during a cabinet meeting Wednesday, is the first time the militant group has banned an app since they came to power last year.

The cabinet also decided to block the popular South Korean PUBG battlegrounds game and bar Afghan television channels from airing “immoral” content, Samangani said.

