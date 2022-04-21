Gauteng urban search and rescue team lends a hand in battered KZN

Gauteng’s health department has sent a specialised five-member urban search and rescue (USAR) team to help with recovery efforts in flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal.

“The provincial USAR team that left for KZN late last night is made up of different technicians including those from municipalities,” the department said in a statement on Thursday.

“The team is trained as USAR rescue technicians through the provincial disaster management centre. The Gauteng EMS officials who form part of the USAR deployment are skilled in deep diving (up to 30m), high angle rescue, swift water rescue, skippers, primary healthcare, advanced life support and medical care for K9 dogs, among others.”

They will augment the capacity of teams already on the ground in the province where operations continue to recover the bodies of men, women and children swept away by the floods and buried under mudslides and collapsed homes.

“We wish the entire team well, and hope that the additional resources will help to provide some relief to the various teams that have been part of the rescue operations since last week,” said health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.

The USAR team was established to respond to major emergencies and disasters both locally and internationally and successfully underwent an International Search and Rescue Advisory Group external classification.

A Cape Town fire and rescue team arrived in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend to help their counterparts recover the bodies of flood victims.

TimesLIVE

