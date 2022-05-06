Russian fighting destroys and damages nearly 400 hospitals, medical centres — Zelenskyy

The Kremlin said it targets only military or strategic sites and does not target civilians.

Ukraine daily reports civilian casualties from Russian shelling and fighting, and accuses Russia of war crimes. Russia denies the allegations.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk region, said 25 people had been injured in intense shelling in the town of Kramatorsk, site of a railway station bombing last month in which more than 50 died. He said 32 residential buildings had been damaged in the shelling.

Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports by Russia and Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression. More than 5-million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the start of the invasion.

Russia has turned its heaviest firepower on Ukraine’s east and south after failing to take the capital Kyiv. The new front is aimed at limiting Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea, vital for its grain and metal exports, and linking Russian-controlled territory in the east to Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014.

‘Bloody’ battle for Mariupol

In the port city of Mariupol an estimated 200 civilians, along with Ukrainian resistance fighters, are trapped undergound in the Azovstal steel plant with little food or water.

The steel works was rocked by heavy explosions on Thursday as Russian forces fought for control of Ukraine’s last stronghold and the UN rushed to evacuate civilians.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was prepared to provide safe passage for the civilians but reiterated calls for Ukrainian forces inside to disarm.

Putin declared victory over Mariupol on April 21 and ordered his forces to seal off the Soviet-era plant but not venture inside its underground tunnel network.

Ukraine’s stubborn defence of Azovstal has underlined Russia’s failure to take major cities in a 10-week-old war that has united Western powers in arming Kyiv and punishing Moscow with sanctions.

Clinging on desperately, Ukrainian fighters have reported fierce battles with Russian troops in Azovstal.

A Ukrainian fighter who said he was holed up in Azovstal accused Russian forces of breaching the plant’s defences for a third day despite an earlier pledge by Moscow to pause military activity to permit civilian evacuations.

“Heavy, bloody fighting is going on,” said Capt Sviatoslav Palamar of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment.

“Yet again the Russians have not kept the promise of a ceasefire.”