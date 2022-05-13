A charitable way to beat taxes in the afterlife

Covid-19 has been a catalyst for change in many aspects of our lives, not least the migration to flexible working which would have taken many more years without the pandemic’s brutal intervention.

It has also changed the landscape for charitable donations. Immediately before the outbreak a little more than half of all donations took the form of notes and coins. By May 2020, this had dropped to 9%.

Capturing a greater proportion of donations electronically in theory makes it easier for donors and charities to benefit from tax relief. Even so, UK charities are missing out on more than £560m (about R11bn) in potential tax relief every year and many donors are not aware they could also benefit.

The Gift Aid scheme tops up the value of a donation by applying tax relief at the basic income tax rate of 20%. This is paid automatically if the Gift Aid box on a donation form is ticked and basic details such as name and address are provided. The relief boosts the value of a £100 (about R1,969) gift to a registered charity to £125 (R2,462) at no additional cost to the donor.

For higher-rate taxpayers, however, that is half the story. Since their marginal tax rate is 40%, there is a further £25 (about R492) of relief available or £31.25 (about R615) for those in the top tax bracket paying 45%. This extra relief is paid to the donor rather than the charity. Crucially though, payment is not automatic: It must be claimed through the donor’s annual self-assessment tax return.

It is not clear how many higher-rate taxpayers miss out on this relief. A study conducted for the UK government in 2009 suggested only 35% claim the extra cash and there is little reason to believe the situation has improved since then. This leaves the government pocketing the difference.