UKRAINE UPDATES | Mysterious tanker full of Russian oil nears SA port

May 15 2022 - 08:00
UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
UniCredit SpA and Citigroup are exploring asset swaps with Russian financial institutions as western banks trying to avoid heavy writedowns as they exit Russia, the Financial Times said on Sunday
.UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive, Andrea Orcel, said in March it was considering pulling out of the country, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed people familiar with matter.
Citigroup is the most internationally diversified of big banks based in the United States. It provides trade finance to corporations and wealth management to billionaires around the world.
UniCredit received one offer from Interros group, the investment business owned by Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men and an oligarch who has not been sanctioned by the United States, Britain or the European Union, but the Italian bank rejected the offer, the FT said.
Citi declined to comment.
UniCredit and Interros did not immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment.
In March, UniCredit detailed its exposure to Russia, flagging a 7.4 billion euro loss in a worst case. It confirmed its cash dividends and plans for a share buyback, making the latter contingent on a key capital threshold.
Citi Chief executive Jane Fraser said last year the bank would divest its Russia consumer business along with a dozen other consumer businesses in Asia and EMEA markets that she said were too small to keep. Citi has since found buyers for many of those businesses.
Reuters
May 15 2022 - 07:40
Britain says Russia's Donbas offensive 'has lost momentum'
Russia's offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", British military intelligence said early on Sunday.
"Under the current conditions, Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days," the British military said in a regular Twitter bulletin.
On Friday, Ukrainian forces prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas, an eastern area comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that has been a focus of the war.
Reuters
May 15 2022 - 07:33
Missile hits military infrastructure in Ukraine's Lviv region - governor
A missile strike hit some military infrastructure in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv early on Sunday, the region's Governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a post on his Telegram messaging app.
"There is no information about dead or injured at this hour," Kozitsky said. "The extent of the destruction is being clarified."
Reuters
May 15 2022 - 06:30
For Ukrainian fighters Eurovision win heralds coming victory over Russia
Gathered in a basement used as safe quarters north of Kyiv a small group of Ukrainian soldiers joyfully watched their country win the Eurovision Song Contest, saying it heralded their coming victory in the war to evict Russian forces from Ukraine.
The Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision with their entry "Stefania", surfing a wave of popular support from all around Europe to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president."
We had a victory: today in Eurovision, but soon we will have a victory in Ukraine-Russian war," said Tetyana, a military medic, standing in the basement decorated with children's paintings of Ukraine flag and "Glory to Ukraine" signs on them.
The tired-looking but happy servicemen had sat around a screen, some tapping rhythmically on their knees when Kalush performed, and when the winner was announced they clapped and cheered with delight.
"We will also win," said Vitaliy, a soldier. "We have shown that we can not only fight, but we can also sing very nice."
The Russian invasion, now in its third month, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and reduced cities to rubble.
Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
The southern port city of Mariupol has suffered the heaviest fighting, and while it is now in Russian hands there hundreds of Ukrainian fighters still holding out at the Azovstal steel works despite weeks of heavy bombardment.
Stationed far to the north, closer to the border with Belarus, soldiers in the basement paid homage to the bravery of their comrades in the south.
"The next Eurovision we will host in liberated Mariupol," Vitaliy said, the servicemen said.
Reuters
May 15 2022 - 06:00
Mysterious tanker full of Russian oil nears SA port
A supertanker filled with Russian oil was on Saturday nearing SA’s territorial waters on its way to Saldanha.
The 330m Elandra Denali, carrying up to 2-million barrels of crude from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, was travelling at 10.3 knots due west of Alexander Bay and scheduled to arrive at the west coast harbour at 6pm today, according to marine traffic information.
The ship is being monitored by global freight and news organisations in light of efforts to impose sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Satellite data on Saturday showed the ship at the edge of SA’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370km) from the coast.
