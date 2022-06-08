South Korea, US, Japan lambaste North Korea missile tests, urge return to talks

North Korea's recent missile tests were “serious, unlawful” provocations, senior officials from South Korea, the US and Japan said on Wednesday, urging Pyongyang to return to dialogue and accept offers of Covid-19 aid.

South Korea Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori made the comments as they gathered in Seoul, days after North Korea conducted the latest in a series of missile tests and signs of preparations for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017.

The three-way meeting of the countries' No. 2 diplomats, the first such gathering since November and the first since South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May, highlighted the urgency and gravity of North Korea's intensifying weapons tests.

Mori's visit also marked such trip by the Japanese vice foreign minister since late 2017 amid strained bilateral ties over issues including Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula and wartime labour.

The trio urged Pyongyang to abide by international sanctions and immediately cease actions that “escalate tensions or destabilise the region,” a joint statement said.

They also pledged to ramp up trilateral security co-operation to curb the North's threats, with Sherman reaffirming the US defence commitments, including extended deterrence.

“They stressed that a path to serious and sustained dialogue remains open and urged the DPRK to return to negotiations, while also expressing their hope that the DPRK will respond positively to international offers of assistance to fight against Covid-19,” the statement said, referring to North Korea by it's the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

TESTING TIMES

North Korea has carried out at least 18 rounds of weapons tests this year, underscoring its evolving nuclear and missile arsenals.

In its latest test, North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles, likely its largest single launch, a day after South Korea and the US ended joint military drills involving an American aircraft carrier.