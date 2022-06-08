×

World

UK designates monkeypox as a notifiable disease

08 June 2022 - 09:38 By Reuters
"This new legislation will support us and our health partners to swiftly identify, treat and control the disease."
"This new legislation will support us and our health partners to swiftly identify, treat and control the disease."
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The UK Health Security Agency said monkeypox would be designated as a notifiable infectious disease from Wednesday, meaning doctors in England will have to notify local authorities when they suspect a patient has the virus.

“Rapid diagnosis and reporting is the key to interrupting transmission and containing any further spread of Monkeypox,” Wendi Shepherd, Monkeypox incident director at UKHSA, said in a statement.

“This new legislation will support us and our health partners to swiftly identify, treat and control the disease.”

Reuters

