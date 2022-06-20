×

World

Earthquake jolts town in northern Japan, no tsunami danger

20 June 2022 - 10:56 By Reuters
A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 shook the Japanese city of Suzu on Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ enterfobay

A shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 shook the city of Suzu at the tip of the Noto peninsula in northern Japan on Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The quake was 10km deep and measured a "strong 5" on Japan's earthquake intensity scale of 7 in Suzu city, on the Sea of Japan coast. There was no danger of a tsunami, JMA said.

A quake jolted the same region on Sunday afternoon.

