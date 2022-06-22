Russia pounds eastern Ukraine, Putin to mark World War 2 anniversary

Russia's failure to make a major breakthrough since invading Ukraine on February 24 means time is on the side of Ukrainians, according to some military analysts.

“It's a heavyweight boxing match. In two months of fighting, there has not yet been a knockout blow. It will come, as Russian forces become more depleted,” retired US Lt-Gen Mark Hertling, a former commander of US ground forces in Europe, wrote on Twitter.

'Prepared provocations'

June 22 is a significant date in Russia — the “Day of Remembrance and Sorrow” — marking when Hitler's Nazi Germany forces invaded the Soviet Union in World War 2. It is also commemorated in Ukraine and neighbouring Belarus, then part of the Soviet Union. The war there lasted 1,418 days from June 22 1941, and historians estimate about 27-million Soviet soldiers and civilians were killed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched what he calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine to root out Nazis, is due to lay flowers to honour the dead.

The Ukrainian government and its Western backers said Putin has used a false pretext to wage an unprovoked war of aggression on its neighbour.

To mark the anniversary, the Russian defence ministry on Wednesday released documents dating back to the beginning of World War 2 purporting to show Germany intended to claim the Soviet army was bombing churches and cemeteries to justify its invasion.

“Just as nowadays, in 1941 the Nazis prepared provocations in advance to discredit our state,” Russia's defence ministry said.

Russian forces and separatists in east Ukraine made advances on Tuesday, pushing towards Lysychansk, the Ukrainian forces' main bastion in the Donbas.

In some of the bloodiest fighting in Europe since World War 2, Russia has made slow progress in the Donbas since April in a conflict that has cost thousands of soldiers' lives on both sides.

The separatist Donetsk People's Republic had acknowledged more than 2,000 military personnel killed and almost 9,000 wounded since the beginning of the year, according to British military intelligence. That was equivalent to about 55% of its original force, it said.

Some of the fighting has spanned the Siverskyi Donets River that curls through the Donbas, with Russian forces mainly on the east bank and Ukrainian forces mainly on the west.