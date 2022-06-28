UKRAINE UPDATES | Shopping mall hit by Russian missiles, Ukraine says

June 28 2022 - 07:24

How Ukrainian defenders left Sievierodonetsk in boats under cover of night

One of the last Ukrainian defenders of Sievierodonetsk said he withdrew in a boat, bitter to be leaving after weathering a weeks-long Russian onslaught on the ruined city but happy to be alive as he and others crossed the river to higher ground.

Russian forces fully occupied the front-line eastern city on Saturday, both sides said, confirming Kyiv's biggest battlefield setback for more than a month following some of the war's bloodiest fighting.

“It was a shame of course because a lot of effort was put into defending it — it went on for months,” Danylo, a 24-year-old soldier who said he was among almost the last to leave, said.

“But... we're not too upset as we also want to live.”