×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

After ‘special’ maiden Test ton, SA’s Kapp calls for more Tests for women

28 June 2022 - 08:27
Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp celebrates after reaching her century on day one of once-off Test against England Women in Taunton, England.
Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp celebrates after reaching her century on day one of once-off Test against England Women in Taunton, England.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

After scoring a sensational 150 on the opening day of the first Test against England at Taunton on Monday, Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp said more Tests would be good for the women’s game.

Kapp (150 off 213 balls) came in to bat with SA in serious trouble on 45-4 in the one-off Test match but showed character to score her maiden century in the format before SA were bowled out for 284.

Having played her first game at the age of 32, Kapp doesn’t expect many opportunities in the longer format but believes more Test matches will be good for the growth of the women’s game.

“Honestly, at the age I am at now it probably wouldn’t be the best decision but feel if we want to grow women’s cricket more Test matches are definitely needed,” she said.

Boucher still backs Bavuma

It is difficult to fly under the radar if you are Temba Bavuma.
Sport
2 days ago

“It is out there where you can try things and learn so much about yourself, so I would definitely like to see women play more Test matches because it will be good for the game.”

Kapp was the standout performer with bat in hand with top and middle order batters Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus and Lizelle Lee contributing on 61 runs between them.

“Usually I aim for 50s, especially in ODIs and T20s, but to come out today and score 150 is special for me and I think it’s going to be a huge highlight in my career.

“The type of batter I am, I am usually slower than the rest because I take my time but I have been working really hard on my white ball game. When I played the warm-up game a few days ago I was saying to myself I shouldn’t be playing Test cricket because I was in a T20 mode.

Mark Boucher says Proteas makeup will be different for the World Cup

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says the makeup of the national team that will represent SA at the ICC T20 World Cup is going to be a little bit different ...
Sport
6 days ago

“Luckily today it came off for me and my team and it is just about forgetting about the colour of the ball that is coming at you and that helps a lot. When I was first started I was very nervous and you guys know that the first Test match is an absolute nightmare.

“It is still cricket but you have to focus a bit longer because it is challenging. You have to take it ball by ball and session by session and that makes it a bit easier.

“It is just a few things that I have been working on and they have helped me. But I think it comes down to confidence, it took one or two innings from me against some of the stronger teams and I should be good going forward now.

“I was very nervous coming into this game, I played as if I was playing in a T20 game. I am just happy with the outcome today.”

England resume on day two on Tuesday looking to overhaul the 284 score that SA put on the board.

READ MORE

Coach Hilton Moreeng says Momentum Proteas are ready for Ireland in T20 series

Momentum Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng has declared the team ready for the three-match T20 series against Ireland in Dublin starting on Friday ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

After World Cup semifinal, Women’s Proteas eye the future

The Women’s Proteas might have been semifinalists at the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, but rather than basking in their success they had ...
Sport
1 month ago

Uncapped Tucker named in Women’s Proteas squad to face Ireland

Cricket SA (CSA) has announced a strong 15-player squad to tour Ireland for a One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series between ...
Sport
1 month ago

Proteas’ leading run-scorer Mignon du Preez retires from ODI cricket

Former SA senior women’s national cricket captain Mignon du Preez has retired from ODI and Test cricket.
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  3. Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco ... Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Ledwaba on losing Safa election: ‘I will not rest until Jordaan is out of ... Soccer

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms