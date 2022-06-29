Trump wanted to join Capitol riot, tried to grab limo steering wheel: aide

'EVERY CRIME IMAGINABLE'

The White House officials' worries focused on the potential criminal charges Trump and others could face.

"We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable," Hutchinson said White House counselor Pat Cipollone told her if Trump were to go to the Capitol on January 6.

"'We need to make sure that this doesn't happen, this would be a really terrible idea for us. We have serious legal concerns if we go up to the Capitol that day,'" Cipollone said, Hutchinson testified.

Hutchinson, who sat doors away from Trump's Oval Office, testified that days before the attack on the US Capitol, Meadows knew of the looming violence that could unfold.

"'Things might get real, real bad on January 6,'" she quoted him as saying inside the White House on Jan. 2 with her boss.

She testified that Giuliani had said of January 6: "'We're going to the Capitol, it's going to be great. The president's going to be there; he's going to look powerful.'"

At that point, she told the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans: "It was the first moment that I remembered feeling scared and nervous of what could happen on Jan. 6."

This month's hearings featured videotaped testimony from figures including Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his former attorney general Bill Barr. They and other witnesses testified that they did not believe Trump's false claims of widespread fraud and tried to dissuade him of them.

Before resigning, Barr told the Associated Press in an interview there was no evidence of fraud. That angered Trump so much that he threw his lunch at a White House wall, breaking a porcelain dish and leaving ketchup dripping down the wall, according to video testimony to the committee from Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's White House press secretary at the time.

Hutchinson told the committee it was not unusual for Trump to throw food when he was angry: "There were several times throughout my tenure with the chief of staff that I was aware of him either throwing dishes or flipping the tablecloth to let all the contents of the table go onto the floor and likely break or go everywhere."

Reuters