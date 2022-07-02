×

World

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, asks for spousal support

02 July 2022 - 11:00 By Nate Raymond and RachnaManojkumar Dhanrajani
Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch, citing "irreconcilable differences". File image.
Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Jerry Hall filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday, citing “irreconcilable differences”, six years after the pair married.

The 66-year-old model sought unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees from 91-year-old media mogul Murdoch, in a California court filing.

Hall said in the petition filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court she was “unaware of the full nature and extent of all (Murdoch's) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained”.

She also asked the court to terminate its ability to be able to award support to Murdoch.

Hall's attorney, Ronald Brot, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment. Murdoch's legal representatives could not be reached outside business hours.

Murdoch and Hall married in a low-key ceremony in central London's Spencer House in March 2016. It was Murdoch's fourth marriage.

The New York Times reported in June that the expected divorce would be unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in.

Murdoch, chair of Fox News Channel parent Fox Corp, controls News Corp, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40% stake in voting shares of each company.

Reuters

