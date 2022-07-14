Texas sues to block Biden rule on emergency abortions procedure

Texas is suing to block the Biden administration’s new rule requiring emergency medical treatments take priority over state restrictions banning abortions, the latest legal clash triggered by the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Texas attorney-general Ken Paxton filed the suit Thursday against the US department of health and Human Services, alleging the rule announced last week “seeks to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic.”

