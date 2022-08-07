Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that it had sent aircraft and ships to “appropriately” react to Chinese military drills around the island.
Multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones continued to conduct joint drills near Taiwan on Sunday morning, simulating attacks on Taiwan and Taiwanese navy ships, the self-ruled island's defence ministry said in a news release.
Reuters
Taiwan dispatches aircraft and ships in reaction to Chinese drills
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that it had sent aircraft and ships to “appropriately” react to Chinese military drills around the island.
Multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones continued to conduct joint drills near Taiwan on Sunday morning, simulating attacks on Taiwan and Taiwanese navy ships, the self-ruled island's defence ministry said in a news release.
Reuters
READ MORE :
China's military drills near Taiwan disrupt key shipping lanes
Pelosi praises Taiwan, says Asian trip wasn't to change status quo
The US-led drive to isolate Russia and China is falling short
Taiwan defence ministry: China launched 11 ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos