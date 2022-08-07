×

World

Taiwan dispatches aircraft and ships in reaction to Chinese drills

07 August 2022 - 07:15 By Yimou Lee
Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000-5 aircrafts fly over Hsinchu Air Base in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 7, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that it had sent aircraft and ships to “appropriately” react to Chinese military drills around the island.

Multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones continued to conduct joint drills near Taiwan on Sunday morning, simulating attacks on Taiwan and Taiwanese navy ships, the self-ruled island's defence ministry said in a news release.

Reuters

