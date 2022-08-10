Bolton was target of murder plot in US Iranian guard case

Former national security adviser John Bolton was the target of an Iranian murder-for-hire plot, according to charges filed by the US against a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The alleged scheme by Shahram Poursafi was likely meant to avenge the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s elite Quds force, according to a statement Wednesday by the Justice Department. The US claims Poursafi, who it says is abroad, tried to pay $300,000 to have Bolton murdered.

The charges come as Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked over the 2015 nuclear deal the Trump administration abandoned four years ago. That move triggered a crisis in relations that contributed to the US decision to kill Soleimani, the country’s most powerful military figure, in a January 2020 drone strike in Iraq. Like former president Donald Trump, Bolton is an adamant foe of the deal.

In a statement, he thanked the Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Secret Service for their efforts.

“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists and enemies of the US,” he said. “Their radical, anti-American objectives are unchanged, their commitments are worthless and their global threat is growing.”

In an interview with Bloomberg, Bolton said he had been aware of the threat to his life since 2020, warned by the FBI, and that he has learnt that it was “very, very, very specific.” But he said didn’t know many of the details until Wednesday’s Justice Department announcement and that the department hadn’t alerted him ahead of its statement.

Bolton said he has been attended by the Secret Service since December 1. Trump cut off his Secret Service coverage the day he resigned in 2019 after they fell out.

The plot allegedly started in October when Poursafi asked a US resident, who was serving as a confidential source for the US, to take pictures of Bolton, saying they were for a book he was writing. A month later he offered to pay the source $250,000 — which was raised to $300,000 as they bargained — to “eliminate” Bolton, according to the US. That same month, Poursafi allegedly told the source his “group” would require video confirmation of Bolton’s death.

In January, Poursafi mentioned to the source that he reported to only one person, though there was a chain of command, the Justice Department alleges. He expressed regret that the planned murder wouldn’t come in time for the anniversary of Soleimani’s death, according to the US. The government says Poursafi later mentioned he had a second hit job lined up.

If convicted, he could face as many as 25 years in prison.

