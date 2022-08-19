×

US studying 34-year sentence of activist Salma al-Shehab in Saudi Arabia: state department

19 August 2022 - 09:39 By Simon Lewis and Rami Ayyub
Saudi Arabia activist, Salma al-Shehab has been sentenced 34 years in prison for tweeting. File photo.
Saudi Arabia activist, Salma al-Shehab has been sentenced 34 years in prison for tweeting. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The United States is studying the case of women's rights activist Salma al-Shehab, who was sentenced to 34 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, the state department said on Wednesday.

"Exercising freedom of expression to advocate for the rights of women should not be criminalised, it should never be criminalised," state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Reuters

