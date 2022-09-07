The trial dealing with the murder of former Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa will continue in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Brig Philani Ndlovu, through a statement he made before his death in May this year, denied he was in charge of the crime scene where Meyiwa was murdered in 2014.
Sgt Thabo Mosia had testified Ndlovu was in charge and pointed out evidence at the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was shot.
“I did not point out exhibits to him as I was not in charge of the scene,” said Ndlovu’s statement.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
The trial dealing with the murder of former Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa will continue in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Brig Philani Ndlovu, through a statement he made before his death in May this year, denied he was in charge of the crime scene where Meyiwa was murdered in 2014.
Sgt Thabo Mosia had testified Ndlovu was in charge and pointed out evidence at the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was shot.
“I did not point out exhibits to him as I was not in charge of the scene,” said Ndlovu’s statement.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
LISTEN | Judge allows statement by deceased cop in Senzo Meyiwa trial
Late policeman denies in statement he was in charge of Meyiwa crime scene
LISTEN | ‘Material evidence’ in Meyiwa docket should have been given to defence before plea, says lawyer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos