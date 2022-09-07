×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

07 September 2022 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

The trial dealing with the murder of former Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa will continue in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Brig Philani Ndlovu, through a statement he made before his death in May this year, denied he was in charge of the crime scene where Meyiwa was murdered in 2014.

Sgt Thabo Mosia had testified Ndlovu was in charge and pointed out evidence at the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was shot.

“I did not point out exhibits to him as I was not in charge of the scene,” said Ndlovu’s statement.

MORE:

LISTEN | Judge allows statement by deceased cop in Senzo Meyiwa trial

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela of the Pretoria high court has allowed a statement by deceased Brig Philani Ndlovu to be used as hearsay evidence during ...
News
21 hours ago

Late policeman denies in statement he was in charge of Meyiwa crime scene

The late Brig Philani Ndlovu, through a statement he made before his death in May this year, denied that he was in charge of the crime scene where ...
News
16 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘Material evidence’ in Meyiwa docket should have been given to defence before plea, says lawyer

The defence for one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Zandile Mshololo, told the Pretoria high court the prosecution’s previous ...
News
1 day ago
