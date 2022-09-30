World

Ukraine announces fast-track Nato membership bid, rules out Putin talks

30 September 2022 - 17:01 By Max Hunder
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Image: Alexey Furman/Getty Images/ File photo

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday Ukraine was formally applying for fast-track membership of the Nato military alliance and that Kyiv was ready for talks with Moscow, but not with President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian leader made his comments in a video which appeared intended as a forceful rebuttal to the Kremlin after Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim four partially occupied Ukrainian regions as annexed Russian land.

“We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to Nato,” Zelensky said in a video on Telegram.

The video showed Zelensky announcing the decision and then signing a document flanked by his prime minister and the speaker of parliament.

“Ukraine is ready for negotiations, but with a different Russian president,” Zelensky said.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash South Africa
  2. Durban fisherman reels in man's body South Africa
  3. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  4. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  5. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor