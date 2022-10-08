World

US university reaches $165m deal with victims abused by former doctor

08 October 2022 - 09:42 By Reuters
The university added that Hadden has not worked as a doctor since 2012.
The university added that Hadden has not worked as a doctor since 2012.
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

Columbia University and its affiliated hospitals said that a $165m settlement was reached with nearly 150 patients of a former gynecologist, who was accused of sexual abuse by dozens of women.

Robert Hadden, the former gynecologist, pleaded guilty in 2016 to two New York state charges of a criminal sex act in the third degree and forcible touching. Hadden is now awaiting trial in federal court on eight criminal counts of bringing women across state lines for alleged sexual abuse from 1993 to 2012.

A $71.5m settlement had been reached in December between the institution and a group of 79 women, who were Hadden's patients. On Friday, the university said in a statement that Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the NewYork-Presbyterian hospital reached an agreement with a remaining group of 147 patients for $165 million.

The university added that Hadden has not worked as a doctor since 2012.

The hospitals will establish a compensation fund to distribute the money, the university said.

"We deeply regret the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients suffered and hope that these resolutions will provide some measure of support for the women he hurt. All those who came forward should be commended," the university said.

A representative of Hadden could not immediately be reached for comment.

The sexual abuse settlement is the latest involving a prestigious U.S. academic institution.

In September, the University of Michigan said a $490m settlement with more than 1,000 people who alleged sexual assault by a former sports doctor was finalised. 

READ MORE:

Fury after 82-year-raped and cow allegedly offered as 'compensation'

KZN social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called for the book to be thrown at a 28-year old man who allegedly raped a woman of 82 — and a ...
News
3 days ago

Serial housebreaker on parole dies after holding up a pensioner

A knife-wielding prison parolee was shot dead, allegedly by a 70-year-old pensioner, after he broke into a home in Mpumalanga.
News
3 days ago

Police intercept man with 'assault rifle' en route to Gauteng

Police acting on intelligence have intercepted a man with an "assault rifle" wrapped in a blanket en route from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Activist Ian Cameron takes on Cele and Sisulu for ‘misleading’ tourists about ... South Africa
  2. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  3. KZN mom who asked not to be judged for abandoning baby hands herself in South Africa
  4. Items stolen by 'pickpockets' recovered at Boksburg festival South Africa
  5. ‘I’m going to defeat you again white boys’: Malema on AfriForum’s leave to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city