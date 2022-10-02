South Africa

Police intercept man with 'assault rifle' en route to Gauteng

02 October 2022 - 10:46 By TIMESLIVE
The weapon seized by police in the vehicle on its way to Gauteng.
The weapon seized by police in the vehicle on its way to Gauteng.
Image: SAPS

Police acting on intelligence have intercepted a man with an “assault rifle” wrapped in a blanket en route from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.

The 26-year-old was arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm on Saturday.

“Police reportedly obtained information of a suspect making his way to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal,” said police spokesperson Capt Amanda van Wyk.

“A team comprising of members from crime intelligence and Sedibeng K9 unit operationalised the information and intercepted a vehicle with three occupants on the Standerton Road towards Heidelberg.

“A search led the team to recover an unlicensed firearm and the suspect was subsequently arrested.”

The driver of the vehicle, and a second passenger, were not arrested.

The seized weapon will be subjected to ballistic tests to determine whether it can be linked to any serious crimes.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

How rival zama zamas, rogue soldiers, cops and Lesotho's political parties work 'in cahoots'

The rivalry is spilling into SA as Lesotho heads to general elections in October
News
3 weeks ago

Big bribes, illegal guns: Inside the world of the ‘coal mafia’

Syndicates hijack vital coal supplies destined for Eskom power stations.
News
1 month ago

I’ll never forget seeing his lifeless body: sister of Soweto tavern massacre victim

Investigations within community network points to a tribalist incident as a motive for shooting, says community leader
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thief transfers R630k from woman's bank accounts after phone snatch Consumer Live
  2. LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash South Africa
  3. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  4. New Eskom board's first task is to remove CEO and COO: Black Business Council South Africa
  5. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor