Prescient or traitor? Rishi Sunak is the favourite to be next UK PM

To some Conservatives, Rishi Sunak is the minister who got Britain through the Covid-19 pandemic, to others the traitor who knifed Boris Johnson or the rival to Liz Truss who presciently warned her tax plans would bring chaos.

Now he has to weigh up whether he can convince Britain's governing party he is the man to save it from chaos.

The former finance minister was runner-up in the last contest to become Britain's prime minister which only concluded six weeks ago, despite being the most popular candidate amongst Conservative lawmakers in parliament.

But he was beaten by Liz Truss in the deciding vote by grassroots party members, with many blaming him for the downfall of their hero Boris Johnson.

It was Sunak's dramatic decision to quit in July which set off a wave of resignations by ministers, ultimately forcing Johnson to reluctantly give up the top job in Downing Street.

During the summer's leadership contest Sunak warned that Truss's tax cuts would cause a jump in borrowing costs, a message that proved to be correct as her economic programme triggered a bond market rout that led to her demise.

With the Conservatives in turmoil, many in his party think he is the only one who can solve the party's woes.

"He has the plan & credibility to restore financial stability, help get inflation down & deliver sustainable tax cuts over time; and unite the Conservatives by bringing the best talent into govt to deliver for the British people," former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Twitter.

For his supporters in the party, Sunak's previous leadership campaign message of the need for economic prudence to address Britain's rampant inflation and criticism of Truss's "fairy tale" plans have shown he is right man for the job.

But he will have to weigh up whether he can overcome hostility from those in the party members who remain aggrieved by his perceived treachery over Johnson, and for raising Britain's tax burden to its highest in decades, just as the country was heading into a severe cost-of-living squeeze.